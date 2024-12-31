South Korean Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Suspended President Yoon Suk-Yeol

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) South Korean officials announced that a court in Seoul issued an arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday. Yoon was previously suspended from office after attempting to declare martial law on December 3rd.

South Korean reported that this is the first time in the country's history that an arrest warrant has been issued for a sitting president.

The arrest warrant for President Yoon is valid until January 6th. Once executed, he is expected to be held in a detention center in Seoul.

The Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials confirmed that the arrest warrant has been issued but did not provide any further details regarding the court's reasoning.

Yoon faces criminal investigations for leading what is being called a“rebellion” following his brief declaration of martial law on December 3rd. Allegations of leading a rebellion are one of the few charges that do not have presidential immunity.

Despite the arrest warrant, it remains unclear when Yoon will be detained. South Korea's presidential security service stated that they would comply with the arrest order according to the law.

In addition to the arrest warrant, South Korean officials also stated that a search warrant has been issued for the president's residence. Tensions continue to rise as the country faces an ongoing political crisis, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo temporarily assuming presidential duties.

However, Han also faces impeachment proceedings in the National Assembly for his failure to fill vacancies in the Constitutional Court before reviewing Yoon's case.

