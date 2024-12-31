Jal Shakti Minister Releases Report On Ground Water Quality

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Union of Jal Shakti C. R. Patil released the Annual Ground Water Quality Report for 2024 on Tuesday, delivering critical insights into groundwater quality variations across spatial and temporal scales.

The groundwater quality assessment was carried out by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), which can be used for carrying out suitable remedial measures and further planning by various stakeholders.

The report is the first to adopt a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for groundwater quality monitoring, ensuring uniformity in data collection, analysis and interpretation. The use of internationally recognised methods further enhances the credibility and technical rigour of the findings, said a statement.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the groundwater quality of the country through background monitoring, trend analysis and hotspot identification. With a robust dataset derived from over 15,200 monitoring locations and focused assessments at 4,982 trend stations, the report said.

This report serves as a critical scientific baseline for policymakers, researchers and stakeholders engaged in groundwater management. The data-driven approach and evidence-based findings provide a foundation for informed decision-making aimed at enhancing groundwater sustainability, mitigating contamination risks and promoting adaptive water use practices.

Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; Subodh Yadav, Jal Shakti Ministry Additional Secretary (Admin, IC & GW) and Sunil Kumar Ambast, Chairman, CGWB were present on the occasion.

The report said that in terms of cation chemistry, calcium dominates the ion content, followed by sodium and potassium. For anions, bicarbonate is the most prevalent, followed by chloride and sulphate. This indicates that overall water in the country is of calcium-bicarbonate type.

The report indicated that some regions face sporadic contamination of nitrates, fluoride, and arsenic.

Seasonal trends observed in parameters like Electrical Conductivity (EC) and fluoride provide evidence of positive monsoon recharge effects, which improve water quality.

From an agricultural perspective, the analysis of Sodium Adsorption Ratio (SAR) and Residual Sodium Carbonate (RSC) reinforces the generally favourable suitability of groundwater for irrigation, with over 81 per cent of samples meeting safe thresholds. However, localised issues of high sodium content and RSC values demand targeted interventions to prevent long-term soil degradation.

The report said 100 per cent of groundwater samples in North-Eastern states are in an excellent category for irrigation.