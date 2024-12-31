Emergence Of Agentic AI: Revolutionizing Enterprise Automation Across Industries
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation 2.0: The Rise of Intelligent AI Agents (Vol. 1)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Agentic AI redefines enterprise automation by integrating perception, reasoning, action, and learning to enable real-time adaptability and autonomous decision-making. The report explores the evolution and impact of Agentic AI across industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, and energy. It highlights transformative use cases, including workflow automation, predictive analytics, and personalized customer interactions, showcasing innovations from technology vendors such as Microsoft, Salesforce, and OpenAI and implementations from enterprises such as Adnoc, JPMorgan, and BT.
The report provides strategic insights into adopting Agentic AI, emphasizing modular integration, workforce upskilling, and ethical governance. It examines the challenges and opportunities in deploying these systems, from reducing operational costs to enabling faster product development. The report offers actionable guidance on leveraging Agentic AI that can equip enterprises to drive efficiency, scalability, and innovation in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Report Scope
Innovation Insights: This report explores Agentic AI's operational framework, comparative advantages, industry-wide impact, and real-world applications while analyzing trends, opportunities, adoption strategies, and challenges.
Reasons to Buy
No surprise that Agentic AI has evolved from traditional automation tools to becoming a pivotal driver of enterprise transformation. The term 'Agentic AI' has emerged as a key enabler, disrupting sectors from BFSI to healthcare and retail. The urgency to adopt these innovations varies across use cases and application areas. While applications like workflow automation, real-time decision-making, and predictive analytics are leading the charge, areas such as personalized customer engagement, operational optimization, and compliance management are quickly catching up. Businesses can draw valuable insights from success stories in these areas, adapting proven strategies to achieve transformative outcomes tailored to their unique needs. Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which Agentic AI innovations are relevant to their sector and how companies are leveraging them to address efficiency, cost, and scalability challenges. The Automation 2.0 report, published by the analyst, provides real-world examples of how leading companies and startups are advancing the adoption of cutting-edge Agentic AI solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
Decoding Agentic AI Agentic AI Vs. Generative AI Business Impact Market Signals Real-world Innovations Emerging Concepts in Agentic AI Enterprise Value Proposition Outlook
Company Coverage:
Abnormal Security Accel ADNOC AIQ Aera Technology Amelia Amazon Anthropic Arch-Function Artisan Backbase British Telecom Bud Financial Celonis Cisco Codium Cognigy Commerce.AI CrewAI Diliko DGTAL Emergence AI Endava Expion360 Fine AI Functionalize G42 GoodGist HubSpot Ventures IBM,Integrail,Kama.ai Katanemo LangChain Luminance March Capital Meta Microsoft Morpheus Moveworks NVIDIA OpenAI Origami Agents ReliaQuest Sana Labs SAP SentinelOne ServiceNow SK Telecom Snowflake Tracer UiPath Workato Workday Y Combinator
