Qterminals Committed To Build On Its Achievements In 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: QTerminals remains committed to enhancing its services and expanding its capabilities at all its business units across the world.

In a recent post on its X platform, QTerminals noted,“As we celebrate the milestones of 2024, we take a moment to reflect on our progress and step into 2025 with renewed passion and purpose.”

In 2024 "we made incredible strides. We added new business units to our portfolio and renewed our commitment to meet our sustainability targets. We achieved new records at our flagship facility (Hamad Port), increased global exports across our units, fostered seamless collaboration with key partners. In 2025 we look forward to greater achievements," it added.

QTerminals is a terminal operating company jointly established by Mwani Qatar (51% shareholding) and Milaha (49% shareholding) to provide container, general cargo, RORO, livestock and offshore supply services.

The company is responsible for enabling Qatar's imports and exports, its maritime trade flows and stimulating economic growth locally and regionally.

Qatar's main gateway to the world trade, Hamad Port's advanced infrastructure and modern technologies have contributed in attracting international shipping companies and have played an important role in smoothening handling operations, providing more comprehensive services and solutions that allow customers to achieve maximum benefit in an ideal competitive environment for business

The post further stated,“Last year was a year of growth and achievements across all our business units.”

Highlighting the key accomplishments for the year 2024, it noted“We signed an agreement to become the official operator of Marsa Port,” it noted.

The Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and QTerminals signed a cooperation agreement that entrusts QTerminals Group as the official operator of Marsa Port located in Umm Alhoul Free Zone.

Under the agreement, the company will be responsible for managing and developing all operations of Marsa Port and providing an integrated package of maritime and handling services, as well as managing multiple-use docks to support industries and factories being attracted to strategic projects in Qatar or around the globe world.

In August 2024, QTerminals announced a significant milestone in its sustainability journey, becoming the first company in the GCC and the third in Asia within the Water Transport (Ports and Services) sector to receive approval for its Near-Term Target commitment from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The SBTi has verified that the company is dedicated to reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 46.6% by the year 2030. This ambitious target reflects the company's proactive approach to mitigating climate impact and advancing towards a more sustainable future.

In the same month in last year, QTerminals, a leading port and terminal operator, announced that it has reached a significant milestone by exceeding 10 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) at its flagship facility, Hamad Port, since the start of operations. This landmark achievement underscores the port's pivotal role in global maritime logistics and its continued growth and success in the industry.

The post also said,“We achieved an all-time productivity record of 234.26 Berth Moves Per Hour (BMPH) at Hamad Port.”

Hamad Port keeps moving forward firmly towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the Middle East and the region