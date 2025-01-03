'Awful Decision': Ex-Cricketers Show Disagreement On Sundar's Dismissal

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) The dismissal of Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar on day one of the New Year's Test at the SCG became a topic of debate. It came during India's first innings when Sundar was adjudged caught behind off Australian captain Pat Cummins. The on-field umpire, Saikat Sharfuddoula, had initially ruled Sundar not out, but Australia opted for a review.

TV umpire Joel Wilson spent considerable time analysing the replays to determine whether Sundar had gloved the short-pitched delivery. The snickometer showed a spike as the ball passed near Sundar's glove, but the visuals raised questions. One frame appeared to show no spike when the ball was closest to the glove, while the subsequent frame captured a spike.

Wilson concluded that the evidence was sufficient to overturn the on-field decision. The final verdict flashed on the big screen - 'OUT' - and Sundar was visibly stunned. He attempted to protest but was directed to leave the field, departing for a score of 14.

The decision sparked outrage as former England captain Michael Vaughan called the ruling "awful", expressing disbelief. "No way is that OUT... that's an awful decision ...," Vaughan posted on X.

Robin Uthappa, former India batter said, "I'm sorry, but that's a crap decision! Sure, there was a spike, but from the side angle, there was a clear space between the ball and the glove. There is a lot of ambiguity with these kinds of decisions. The benefit must go to the batter," Uthappa posted on X.

However, former umpire Simon Taufel defended Wilson, explaining that the protocols justified the decision.

"What Joel Wilson's looking for here is that spike up to one frame past the glove, and he's got that spike. There's nothing else out there, and the ball is underneath the glove. The third umpire is well and truly within his rights, according to the protocols, to determine that's conclusive evidence for ball on glove," Taufel stated on Channel 7.

Earlier in the day, another decision involving Wilson went India's way. Australian players believed Virat Kohli was caught at second slip after edging a delivery from Scott Boland.

It seemed like Steve Smith had got his fingers underneath the ball, but replays showed the ball flicked the grass on the ground, while scooping the ball to Marnus Labuschagne at gully, something that TV umpire Wilson spotted while ruling Kohli not out after seeing various camera angles.

The decision did not sit well with Australian stalwarts Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting, who expressed their dissatisfaction with the call.