Anand Mahindra Hails 'Unsung Heroes' Behind Mahakumbh, Shares Story Behind His 1977 Short Film YATRA Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Anand Mahindra on Friday shared of Maha Kumbh gathering and praised the“unsung heroes” who work tirelessly to conduct the festival peacefully and efficiently.

Calling Maha Kumbh as the world's largest gathering, Mahindra wrote in his post on X,“The Mahakumbh holds a special place in my heart. In 1977, as a student filmmaker, I went to the Mahakumbh that year for shooting footage for my thesis film, which I named 'YATRA'. I was amazed to see, even then, how the administration managed such an incredible logistical challenge.”

(More to come)