(MENAFN) The Israeli has escalated its and military operations against the Gaza Strip, which is now under Israeli control for over 30% of its area. This intensification comes amid stalled prisoner exchange negotiations, which are deadlocked due to Prime Benjamin Netanyahu’s uncompromising stance and unattainable conditions. According to a Palestinian report, since the beginning of Israel’s aggression on Gaza, the occupation has committed nearly 9,973 massacres, leading to the destruction of 86% of Gaza’s infrastructure. The Israeli is reportedly intensifying its military pressure on Palestinian resistance groups to accept its terms in the prisoner exchange deal and to facilitate the return of Israeli settlers to the Gaza border area.



Recently, Israel's military operations inside Gaza have ramped up, with additional forces deployed and the scope of attacks expanding. Key targets have included hospitals like the "Kamal Adwan" and "Al-Baptist" hospitals, and various areas in Gaza City, all part of the ongoing brutal campaign. Israeli media has reported that Israeli forces now control 30% of the Gaza Strip. The casualties from these attacks are staggering. The Palestinian Media Office reports that Israel’s bombardment has led to the mass extermination of Palestinian families, with 1,413 families completely wiped out, leaving 5,455 people dead. The total number of martyrs and missing persons is now 56,714, with 11,200 unaccounted for and presumed dead. Among the victims are 17,818 children, including 238 infants, and 853 children under one year of age.



The conflict has also caused widespread suffering, with 44 Palestinians dying from malnutrition and extreme hunger, while six others perished due to cold in displacement camps. Moreover, 12,287 women have been killed, and numerous medical and aid personnel, journalists, and security forces have also lost their lives. Hospitals have become sites for mass graves, with 520 martyrs recovered from such locations. Furthermore, the war has left thousands of children without parents and women widowed. Approximately 35,060 children have lost one or both parents, while 12,125 women have been left without husbands. The occupation has also targeted numerous shelters and displacement centers, contributing to the devastation in the region. Despite Israel's claims of humanitarian zones, the situation in Gaza continues to worsen as civilians suffer the brunt of this genocidal war.

MENAFN31122024000045015687ID1109044421