Recurring Earthquakes Concern Ethiopians As Authorities Urge For Calm

(MENAFN- IANS) Addis Ababa, Jan 4 (IANS) Recurring earthquakes around the eastern part of Ethiopia have sparked concern among the public as experts and authorities called for calm and vigilance.

Latest data from the US Geological Survey (USGS) showed that at least ten earthquakes have occurred in central Ethiopia over the past two days, with the majority impacting areas around Awash Fentale and Metehara towns, reports Xinhua news agency.

A series of earthquakes struck near Awash town during the past day alone. One such tremor, with a magnitude of 5 that jolted 63 km NNE of the town at 21:18:26 GMT on Thursday, was among the most significant seismic activities recorded during the past weeks. The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 9.53 degrees north latitude and 40.35 degrees east longitude, according to the USGS.

Video clips shared online by citizens show asphalt roads cracking due to the recurring tremors, with fissures widening over time.

As frequent earthquakes of varying magnitudes continue to impact the Awash Fentale mountain area since late September 2024, the public is being urged to follow safety protocols, given the unusual nature of such events in the East African country.

The majority of the successive earthquakes in the area were of moderate intensity with a few reaching magnitudes of 5 or higher. The quakes caused repeated tremors that were felt as far as the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, approximately 150 km to the west, and surrounding areas. This unusual sequence of events has sparked concern among residents both in the city and beyond.

Following the frequent incidents, experts and authorities advised citizens to stay calm and vigilant, especially in areas known for seismic activity, since the region is located within the tectonically active East African Rift system, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking to the national broadcaster Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, Elias Lewi, director of Geophysics and Space Science at Addis Ababa University, confirmed that the Awash Fentale area has experienced recurrent seismic activities over the past weeks.

The expert highlighted that these recurring earthquakes are mostly driven by continuous tectonic activity in the region, particularly movements within basaltic rock formations. He also stated that these geological processes would likely sustain the frequency of seismic events in the area.