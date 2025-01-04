5Th Test: Bumrah Had Back Spasm And Went For Scans, Says Krishna

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Jan 4 (IANS) India pacer Prasidh Krishna confirmed that captain Jasprit Bumrah was taken for scans after sustaining back spasms on day two of the fifth Test against Australia at Sydney Ground on Saturday.

Krishna added that the medical team is monitoring him and will issue an update on Bumrah's health.

"Yes, he (Bumrah) had a back spasm and he had gone for scans. The medical team is monitoring him so we will know (more) whenever the medical team gets back to us," Krishna told reporters after the end of play on Saturday.

Bumrah left the with the team doctor and a security officer as shown on the live broadcast. The pace spearhead bowled just one over, where his pace was down, and left the field after a brief discussion with Virat Kohli during the second session on day two's play. In the tour so far, Bumrah has bowled 152.1 overs in nine innings.

Bumrah had figures of 2-33 from 10 overs in Australia's innings which eventually ended on 181. He struck a huge blow by dismissing Usman Khawaja on the final ball of day one and then had Marnus Labuschagne caught behind early on day two's play. Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker of the series with 32 scalps.

Bumrah also surpassed Bishen Singh Bedi's tally of 31 scalps to become India's highest wicket-taker in a Test series in Australia.

In Bumrah's absence, Kohli took over the charge of captaincy as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bagged three scalps each while Nitish Kumar Reddy clinched two dismissals.

At stumps on Day 2, India were 141/6 in 32 overs, leading by 145 runs. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are unbeaten on the crease for 8 and 6, respectively.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant unleashed his attacking prowess and smashed a 33-ball 61 to end his Down Under tour on high. He slammed his half-century off 29 balls, making it the fastest by a visiting batter on Australian soil in Test history.

Pant's fiery knock included six fours and four sixes to keep the Australian bowling attack at bay.