Gabriel Freitas Dies: Meet Influencer Whose Nearly 200-Kg Weight Loss Journey Made Him TV Star

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Brazilian influencer Gabriel Freitas, who lost nearly 200 kg weight, died at the age of 37 years last Monday (on December 30). According to reports, Freitas died due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

Freitas, who weighed over 380 kg, was bedridden and battling obesity. On his Instagram profile, where he had almost 71,000 followers, he shared his journey against the chronic and progressive disease.

He mentioned in his bio on social that he regained almost 400 kg after the death of his father and brother. His goal was to reach 100 kg without surgeries and medication.

The news about Freitas's death was reportedly released by his friend Ricardo Gouvea. He was quoted by Quem News as saying, "This is Ricardo, Gabriel's friend, those who follow me a little know who he is. Gabriel passed away this afternoon. He died trying. Gabriel never rang the bell. Gabriel never gave up. On the contrary, Gabriel died on a diet. I won't be able to be there, I'm on duty today and tomorrow. He was a brother to me, those who are close to me know that."

Who was Gabriel Freitas?

In 2015, Gabriel Freitas weighed 320 kg and managed to reach 114 kg in a year and a half, losing 206 kg, with a balanced diet and exercise. He said he regained the weight and touched the 380-kg mark after the death of his father and brother, Quem reported.

Gabriel tracked his weight loss on a YouTube channel called My Parallel Universe, writing at the time: "My name is Gabriel Freitas, I'm 29 years old, I'm 1.94 metres tall, I weigh 320kg when I started my weight loss process and 310kg when I started recording for YouTube."

"I decided to share my struggle to lose weight with all of you in order to help you with motivation and to show that it is possible to lose weight without surgery or medication. Here you'll see all the changes from a guy who weighed 320kg to the body he always dreamed of. Welcome to my life," the Mirror quoted him as saying.

Gabriel shot to fame in 2017 in Brazil after appearing on a Record TV programme called Programa do Gugu which featured a section titled 'Virou Outra Pessoa' that translates to 'Become Another Person', the Mirror reported.

Millions tuned in to watch his incredible story of how he dropped more than 190 kg through a more balanced diet and exercise after he began gaining weight as a teenager.

He later went through a process of deep mourning after losing his father and brother and gained a lot of weight again. As a result, he reached 380 kg. Gabriel was weighing in at nearly 380 kg stone just before he passed away as he embarked on his new health drive.