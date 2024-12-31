ENSTALL COMPLETES CLOSING OF SCHLETTER GROUP Acquisition (news with additional features)

EQS-News: Schletter International B.V. / Key word(s): Takeover

ENSTALL COMPLETES CLOSING OF SCHLETTER GROUP ACQUISITION Kirchdorf/Haag (Germany), December 31, 2024 - Enstall has now closed on a transaction to acquire Schletter Group, marking a significant milestone for both companies and the solar sector at large. This deal unites two leaders in the solar mounting space, combining engineering expertise and pioneering products with global reach and extensive service network with the joint goal being to accelerate the worldwide adoption of renewable energy through enhanced physical and digital product offerings and even greater all-round value to customers.

Schletter's CEO, Florian Roos, welcomes the acquisition.“We're thrilled to join the Enstall family. Together, we'll leverage our combined strengths to expand our global reach and continue supporting the world's renewable energy transition. For Schletter, this is an exciting new chapter-one that will enable us to scale our operations and serve our global partners even better.” The integration of Schletter into the Enstall family will strengthen both companies' positions as leaders in solar mounting. Customers can expect superior service capabilities, a broader range of high-performance products, and increased investment in research and development to satisfy the sector's ever-evolving needs. Beyond business growth, the acquisition underscores a commitment to tackling the world's energy challenges head-on. By combining resources, Schletter and Enstall are raising the bar for sustainability and innovation, and reinforcing the role of solar as a cornerstone of the global energy transition. Both companies are now collaborating closely to ensure a seamless transition that benefits employees, customers, and stakeholders alike.

ABOUT THE SCHLETTER GROUP The Schletter Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of aluminum and steel photovoltaic mounting systems. The group manufactures mounting systems for roofs, facades, and open-field sites (solar farms). With an international network of

production, sales, and service companies, the company is active in all major international markets.

