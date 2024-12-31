Hong Kong targets 60 percent increase in value generated by tourism industry by 2029

(MENAFN) The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is targeting a significant increase in the value generated by its tourism industry, aiming to reach 120 billion Hong Kong dollars (approximately 15.46 billion U.S. dollars) by 2029, up from 75.3 billion HKD in 2023. This ambitious goal is part of a new development plan released by the HKSAR government on Monday, which outlines strategies to strengthen the sector over the next five years.



According to the "Development Blueprint for Hong Kong's Tourism Industry 2.0" (Blueprint 2.0), the tourism industry is expected to provide employment for 210,000 people by 2029, a substantial rise from 145,600 in 2023. The document highlights several key strategies aimed at achieving these targets, with a particular focus on attracting high-value overnight visitors from a diverse range of markets.



The plan also emphasizes the promotion of smart tourism, the development of new tourism products, and improving service quality within the industry. The blueprint includes 133 specific measures to support the sector’s growth, underlining the importance of a comprehensive approach involving various service sectors and community participation.



Rosanna Law, the HKSAR Secretary for Culture, Sports, and Tourism, stressed the need for a united effort from Hong Kong's residents. She called on citizens to embrace an "everyone is a tourism ambassador" mentality, encouraging locals to welcome visitors with enthusiasm and hospitality.

