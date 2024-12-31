PMI for China’s manufacturing sector reaches 50.1 in December

(MENAFN) The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector recorded a reading of 50.1 in December, slightly lower than the 50.3 reported in November, according to official data released on Tuesday. The PMI, a key indicator of economic health, provides a snapshot of the activity in the manufacturing sector, with readings above 50 indicating expansion and those below 50 signaling contraction.



The slight decline in the PMI from November to December suggests a modest slowdown in the growth of China’s manufacturing industry. A reading just above 50 still reflects a generally stable manufacturing sector, but the decrease could indicate that momentum in the industry is easing as the year comes to a close. This dip in the index could be linked to various factors, including ongoing economic challenges both domestically and globally.



In December, the manufacturing sector faced pressures from weak domestic demand, alongside challenges related to supply chain disruptions and external economic conditions. Despite these challenges, the sector's performance remained largely stable, with the index staying above the neutral 50-mark, indicating that manufacturing activity continues to expand at a slower pace.



Looking forward, analysts will closely monitor the manufacturing PMI in the coming months to gauge the sector's recovery trajectory. The data suggests that while growth has slowed, the manufacturing sector in China is still navigating through complex economic conditions and could benefit from policy support or changes in demand trends in the near future.

MENAFN31122024000045015839ID1109044215