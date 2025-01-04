Murthal's Amrik Sukhdev, Kolkata's Peter Among 100 Most Iconic Restaurants In World List By Tasteatlas Check Full List

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Seven Indian eatery joints are part of the list released by TasteAtlas in its '100 Most Iconic Restaurants in the World'. Among the seven, even two Indian eatery joints made it to the top 10, reported Hindustan Times, quoting TasteAtlas's Instagram post.

The eatery joints that made into the top 10 of the list are from India, Vienna, Naples, Munich, Mexico City, New York City, Guadalajara, and Málaga.

Indian restaurants in the list:

The seven Indian restaurants on the TasteAtlas list are from Kozhikode, Kolkata, Murthal, New Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai.

According to the details, at number 5 is Paragon Restaurant in Kozhikode, which started in 1939 and is famous for its Biryani. Following this is Peter Cat from Kolkata at number 7, which started in 1975 and is famous for its Chelow Kebab.

Other restaurants on the list are:

At number 13 is Amrik Sukhdev in Murthal which started in 1956 and is famous for Aloo Parantha. The restaurant offers is known for serving a wide range of guests who can enjoy North Indian delicacies and other cuisines.

New Delhi's Karim's, which started in 1913 is at the 59th position. The iconic restaurant is situated in Jama Masjid and earned its fame by serving two Royal dishes - Alu Gosht and Daal, to the common people. Their Korma is quite famous.

Bengaluru's Central Tiffin Room, started in 1952, made into the list at number 69. Their Masala Dosas are quite popular and are even frequented by celebrities.

At 77, New Delhi's Gulati has emerged as a top restaurant . It was stablished in 1959 on Pandara Road in New Delhi and is known for their finger-licking Mughlai cuisine, particularly its acclaimed butter chicken and dal makhani.