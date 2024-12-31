QCDC Releases 15th Edition of Career Guide Magazine Special Issue Celebrates Women's Career Success

(MENAFN- qf) Doha, Qatar – 26 December 2024 – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), has unveiled the 15th edition of Career Guide, Qatar’s premier career development publication.

This special edition champions the remarkable achievements of women in the workforce, featuring nine inspiring stories of women from Qatar and beyond who have excelled in diverse fields such as medicine, engineering, technology, aviation, media, sports, art, social entrepreneurship, and diplomacy. Through exclusive interviews with these accomplished women, readers will gain insights into their career journeys, challenges overcome, lessons learned, and advice for aspiring professionals.

Among the distinguished women profiled in this issue are Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, Medical Director of Hamad General Hospital and Chief Executive Officer of the Communicable Disease Center; Amna Al Obaidly, the first female captain at Qatar Airways; Muna Al-Bader, a renowned artist and UNESCO ambassador for Qatari art; Buthaina Abdul Jalil, a leading media personality and host of Economic Talk on Qatar Radio; Engineer Badria Kafood, Qatar’s first female engineer; Lulwa Al Marri, the first Qatari woman to complete the Ironman race; Amal Al-Buainain, innovator and founder of the "Stories for the Deaf" app; Abby Finkenauer, U.S. Special Envoy for Global Youth Issues; and Nancy Wang, founder of Advancing Women in Tech.

Commenting on the new issue, Mr. Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Acting Director of QCDC, said: "We are delighted to unveil this new edition of Career Guide. We aimed to make the 15th issue unique by celebrating the success of women across various fields. We express our deepest gratitude to all the inspiring women who shared their stories and enriched this issue with their experiences and advice. The stories we featured are just a glimpse of countless inspiring professional success stories of women in Qatar, who have made significant efforts over the past decades to empower women and have succeeded in becoming a notable example of how to achieve this. We hope their stories help young people understand the challenges faced by previous generations, enhance their sense of inclusivity, and motivate them to work together toward building a prosperous future for our beloved nation."

Career Guide is prepared by a team of career guidance experts and editors at QCDC, in collaboration with Qatar Foundation's Communication Directorate. The magazine is published in both Arabic and English and is licensed by the Ministry of Culture. It is available for free in both print and digital formats through the center’s various distribution points and digital platforms.

Since its inception 15 years ago, Career Guide has established itself as an indispensable resource for career guidance and development, reaching over 80,000 print readers and exceeding 300,000 digital views in 2024. Its impact extends beyond school and university students and recent graduates, to parents, academic advisors, career counselors, and teachers, even offering valuable insights to officials and decision-makers by highlighting the ambitions and challenges of young people and addressing key issues in career guidance and development, education, employment, and the labor market.

Mr. Al-Kharji further elaborated on the magazine’s impact, stating: "We are incredibly proud of Career Guide’s influence over the years. It has significantly complemented QCDC's programs and services. By raising awareness in Qatari society about the importance of career guidance in building a better future for upcoming generations and driving human development toward Qatar National Vision 2030, it aligns with our core objectives. We remain committed to developing and enriching the magazine with valuable and purposeful content, as part of our ongoing efforts to support Qatar's education system by providing advanced career guidance tools and services that empower individuals to achieve their educational and professional aspirations, and support Qatar’s labor market with qualified national talents."

To reach the widest possible audience, thousands of copies of the magazine are distributed throughout Qatar to schools, universities, institutes, educational institutions, ministries, government agencies, and private companies. QCDC collaborates closely with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to ensure all public schools receive the magazine. The center has also collaborated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to distribute the magazine to Qatar's embassies in more than 20 countries worldwide, ensuring it reaches Qatari students and youth studying or working abroad.

Those interested in obtaining a printed copy can find it at distribution points across Education City or by contacting QCDC directly.

The digital edition can be accessed through the magazine's official app, available for free download on the App Store and Google Play. The app offers a unique interactive experience for users. The magazine can also be accessed and downloaded from the publications section of the QCDC website. Digital readers, whether through the app or the website, can access all previous issues, rich with articles, reports, and interviews with experts and inspiring figures, to further their knowledge of various career paths and the skills needed to build a successful career.





