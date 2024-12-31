Watch The Official Delta Force Serpentine Pve Raid Trailer
12/31/2024 2:33:22 AM
About Delta Force
Delta Force, developed by Team Jade, is the upcoming free-to-play tactical shooter that is the next installment of the beloved Delta Force series, which will feature large-scale multiplayer modes, as well as an action-packed single-player/co-op campaign, a deep weapons arsenal for customization, and more. Delta Force PC Open Beta launches on December 5th and players can join the fray by getting the game for free via its website , Steam
and Epic Games Store
pages. Players can now also pre-register on the App Store , Google Play Store , and Google Play Games (PC) for the January 20, 2025 launch.
About Team Jade
Team Jade is a notable branch of TiMi Studio Group renowned for Call of Duty: Mobile and Assault Fire, the latter being the most popular Chinese shooter game on PC for the past decade. With a roster of hundreds of industry veterans, the team has garnered multiple prestigious accolades, including BAFTA and TGA awards.
