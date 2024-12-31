Coro Medical Prepares To Roll Out Project AED365 Nationwide Donation Initiative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Project AED365

Aims to Empower Communities, Youth Organizations, First Responders, and more by Providing Lifesaving Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Alongside Comprehensive Emergency Training and Equipment to Address Sudden Cardiac Arrest

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coro Medical, the leading provider of life-saving medical devices, today announced it is preparing to roll out Project AED365-a nationwide effort to donate 365 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) over the next year.

"At Coro Medical, we believe every second counts in a cardiac emergency. Project AED365 reflects our commitment to making life-saving technology accessible to communities across the nation," said

Travis Harris, CEO,

Coro Medical. "By partnering with industry leaders and local organizations, we aim to ensure that no community is left unprepared when it matters most."

Project AED365

is a national initiative dedicated to enhancing public safety, with Coro Medical committing to donate one AED each day for the next 365 days to selected organizations, communities, and individuals. Coro Medical is partnering with ZOLL Medical to provide ZOLL AED 3s for Project AED365. This collaboration ensures the availability of high-quality defibrillators to support the initiative's mission of equipping communities with life-saving devices.

"ZOLL is proud to participate in the life-saving Project AED365, to help make our AEDs accessible to more youth programs and communities in need. During an emergency, ZOLL AEDs are designed so anyone can follow the step-by-step instructions to administer high-quality CPR and deliver a shock to a victim, with real-time feedback that helps deliver the best outcome. Getting more

AEDs in more public places where emergencies could happen and increasing the public's understanding that these devices are designed to help them, help others in an emergency, is critical to protecting the heartbeat of our communities. Providing the resources, education and equipping more of our communities with AEDs, empowering unexpected, ordinary people with the confidence to act is a life-saving legacy that we are humbled and proud to be a part of." Said Troy Pflugner, Group Vice President, ZOLL Medical.

In addition, Coro Medical is collaborating with HSI to donate one free Remote Skill Verification (RSV) training with every AED. RSV is a revolutionary new way to get full certification training in CPR, AED, and First Aid from a live, authorized HSI Instructor. Furthermore, LifeVac, the creators of the innovative, non-powered, non-invasive airway clearance device, will also be donating one airway clearance device with every donated AED. This initiative ensures recipients have access to life-saving devices and emergency medical training.

"The HSI team is excited to collaborate with CoroMed and ZOLL Medical on Project AED365. It's well known that effective bystander CPR and defibrillation with an AED immediately after sudden cardiac arrest can more than double a victim's chance of survival, said Anthony Corwin, HSI General Manager, Emergency Care. "This is one of the reasons HSI is donating Remote Skills Verification (RSV) training with every donated AED. RSV is fully remote CPR, AED, and First Aid certification training with a live, authorized HSI Instructor. At HSI, we believe having AEDs and quality training should be part of every organization's emergency plan."

"LifeVac is honored to partner with Coro Medical to make donations to the community that can save a life. It's organizations such as these that change the world," Arthur

Lih, CEO & Inventor, LifeVac.

According to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death among adults over the age of 40 in the United States, and studies have shown that survival rates can be as high as 70% if an AED is used within 2 minutes of collapse, highlighting the urgent need for accessible AEDs in public spaces.

Communities, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to visit Project AED365 to submit AED donation requests. This initiative underscores Coro Medical's commitment to advancing public safety and equipping communities with essential tools and knowledge to save lives, solidifying their role as a trusted leader in health and safety.

For more information about Project AED365 or to apply for an AED donation, please visit .

