Urmila Matondkar Bids Farewell To 2024 With Gratitude

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Urmila Matondkar has bid an emotional yet grateful farewell to 2024, sharing stunning photos on social to mark the end of the year.

The 'Rangeela' actress took to Instagram to express her heartfelt appreciation for all the experiences, challenges, and memories the year brought. In her post, she shared a couple of beautiful photos and wrote,“Goodbye 2024... what a ride you have been!! I'm only grateful for everything that you brought with you. I accept, with all humility, everything you gave me with a and move forward.”

The actress also added a playful note in her post, teasing her followers by asking them to guess her current location. She wrote,“By the way, can you all guess where I am? Let me know your guess!!”

As the year came to a close, Urmila also took a moment to thank her followers for their constant love and support. The 'Ek Hasina Thi' actress mentioned,“I thank all of you for your love and affection with all my heart.”

In the images, Matondkar looks stunning in a stylish white outfit paired with white high boots, striking different poses for the camera. In a previous post, the actress“painted the town” in a bold red outfit.

Meanwhile, Urmila Matondkar recently made headlines for filing for divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of marriage. In September, the actress reportedly submitted the divorce petition in Bandra, Mumbai. Sources suggest that the separation was not mutual, and the divorce filing took place four months ago.

An insider was quoted as saying,“After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn't happening on mutual terms.”