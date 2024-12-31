HACC detains another previous court chief of the Regional Commercial Court of Appeal

(MENAFN) The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has seized a previous chief of the Regional Commercial Court of Appeal, approving for a surety option of UAH 30.28 million. That is in line with a statement from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) posted on Facebook, Ukrinform reads.



"On December 30, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) granted the request of the NABU detectives, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, and applied a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of a 30,280,000 UAH bail to the former head of the Commercial Court of Appeal of one of the regions," the statement states.



The period of the preventive measurements is till February 27, 2025, comprehensive. The court chosen to take the accused into custody in the courtroom.



Recently this month, SAPO and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) revealed a plan involving the previous court chief and another judge who reportedly requested a one-million-dollar bribe from a deputy of a private firm. In exchange, they vowed promising rulings in cases controlled by one of the Commercial Courts of Appeal.



