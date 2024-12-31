Al Masaood Automobiles’ Nissan Brakes Services Aftersales Campaign Sees Immense Success in 2024

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has reinforced its commitment to customer safety and well-being through the remarkable success of its Nissan Brakes Services Aftersales Campaign.

Launched earlier this year, the campaign focused on promoting proactive vehicle safety by encouraging Nissan owners to prioritise brake maintenance. With an emphasis on the importance of regular brake checks and responsible vehicle upkeep, the initiative aimed to equip customers with the knowledge and services needed to drive safely on UAE roads.

Timed strategically during the challenging summer months, when high temperatures accelerate wear and tear on vehicle components, the campaign demonstrated Al Masaood Automobiles’ dedication to putting customer well-being first. The company offered meticulously tailored service packages, allowing customers to benefit from high-quality maintenance, long lasting vehicle performance and competitive pricing. By using only genuine parts, along withguidance from experienced service advisors and technicians, each customer was ensured expert care. The campaign also implemented personalised communication strategies to encourage customers to prioritise brake maintenance.

The results were immediate, with the campaign resonating strongly among customers and highlighting a significant appetite for comprehensive brakes services. The strategic initiative achieved an impressive 130% year-on-year increase in customer visits while significantly raising road safety awareness in the UAE. By delivering transparent and affordable services, Al Masaood Automobiles empowered drivers to maintain their vehicles responsibly and contributed to safer roads across the UAE. This proactive approach not only addressed safety concerns but also strengthened its relationship with customers, who expressed increased confidence in the quality and reliability of its aftersales services.

Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director at Al Masaood Automobiles said, “The success of this campaign reflects our deep connection to the needs of our customers and our commitment to always prioritising their safety. By ensuring they have convenient access to the best parts and services, we aim to make our customers feel supported, while ensuring their vehicles are in top condition, making for safer roads everywhere.”

Building on the initial success of the Brakes Campaign, Al Masaood Automobiles extended the initiative to continue meeting the needs of its customers and supporting safer driving habits until the end of the year.

