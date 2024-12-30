Russian Authorities Plan To Raise Ships Sunk In Kerch Strait In Early Summer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ships sunk in the Kerch Strait are to be raised in early summer.

This is reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

'Volgoneft vessels are going to be raised from the bottom of the strait. The owners plan to complete the work on raising the sunken ships in the Kerch Strait by 16 June 2025,' the message says.

It is noted that this information became known during a meeting of the Russian commission.

According to the order, the owners of the vessels need to develop the relevant documents by 16 February, start raising the vessels by 16 March, and the measures should be completed by 16 June 2025.

Russian naval supply routes invirtually destroyed - Ukrainian Navy

As reported by Ukrinform, on 15 December, two Russian oil tankers, Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239, began to sink near the coast in the Kerch Strait. The accident was caused by a severe storm. The waves broke one of the tankers almost in half. More than 4,000 tonnes of fuel oil were spilled into the Black Sea.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that fuel oil pollution caused by the accident of oil tankers in the Kerch Strait is moving along the coast of the Crimean peninsula towards Yalta.