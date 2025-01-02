Unisom® And Saquon Barkley Team Up To Tackle Sleepless Nights For Football Fans
The social-media-first campaign that launched last night, takes a fun and playful approach to fan sleeplessness. In a series of social posts shared on
Barkley's channels, the football star nods to the sleepless nights fans have endured over this season. The posts feature a lullaby recited by Barkley, complete with visuals of counting sheep and subtle reminders that Unisom® is here to help fans having a tough time sleeping finally get some rest this season.
"As someone who knows how important sleep is, I couldn't pass up the chance to partner with Unisom®," said Barkley.
"I've been playing pretty well this season. For fans that are having trouble sleeping, Unisom® is a solution so that they too can relax, recharge and put those restless realities around football to bed."
Unisom®'s playful message couldn't come at a better time, as excitement (and stress) among football fans builds this season.
"Saquon Barkley is a football icon, and we know his recent moves have kept fans on edge for months," said Nimit Bansal, Brand Lead, Unisom®. "Unisom® helps people put their restless nights behind them, no matter what's keeping them up-whether it's life, work, or even football. Partnering with Saquon allowed us to connect with fans in a lighthearted way during a high-energy time, reminding them that Unisom® is the MVP of a great night's sleep."
With this unique partnership, Unisom® invites fans to take a deep breath, count some sheep, and remember that when football keeps you up at night, Unisom ® is the trusted solution to get back on track with a better night's sleep.
For more information, visit . To see the collaboration with Saquon, visit Instagram .
About Unisom®
Unisom® is the #1 doctor and pharmacist recommended over-the-counter sleep aid brand, dedicated to helping individuals achieve a better night's sleep. With a range of clinically tested solutions, including nighttime sleep-aid tablets and liquid gels, Unisom ® offers effective, non-habit-forming options for occasional sleeplessness. Unisom ® provides quality nighttime solutions that aid in falling asleep, staying asleep and waking up refreshed.
