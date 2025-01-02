Kabul-Bamyan Highway Closed Due To Heavy Snowfall

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Heavy snowfall has led to the closure of major highways in various parts of Afghanistan.

The of Public Works announced that the Kabul-Bamyan highway, particularly in the Unai area of Maidan Wardak province, has been closed to traffic due to the severe snowfall.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 2, the Ministry of Public Works also reported that heavy snowfall is ongoing in the provinces of Ghor, Bamyan, Paktia, Daikundi, Faryab, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Ghazni, and Badakhshan. Despite this, the roads in these provinces remain open to traffic. However, the route through Qam-Kotal in Sar-e-Pul province has temporarily been closed.

The ministry's local teams are currently engaged in snow removal efforts and are working to keep the roads open.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department of the Ministry of Transport and Aviation has issued a warning of heavy snowfall, rain, and storms expected across 27 provinces today.

The department's statement indicated that heavy precipitation is anticipated for tomorrow, Friday, January 3, and the following day in provinces including Kandahar, Zabul, Urozgan, Ghor, Sar-e-Pul, Bamiyan, Daikundi, Paktika, Ghazni, Paktia, Khost, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Samangan, Balkh, Kunduz, Baghlan, Parwan, Kabul, Panjshir, Nuristan, Takhar, Badakhshan, Kapisa, Nangarhar, Laghman, and Kunar, including the Salang Pass.

These circumstances highlight the importance of preparedness for harsh winter weather in Afghanistan, where transportation remains a vital issue for both everyday life and economic stability.

The situation underscores the vulnerability of Afghanistan's infrastructure during winter and the ongoing need for robust emergency response systems.

