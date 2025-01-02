Breaking: Clashes Erupt Between Taliban And Pakistani Border Forces Along Durand Line

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Clashes have erupted once again between and Pakistani border forces in Khost province.

Sources told Khaama Press that new clashes have erupted between Taliban forces and Pakistani border guards in the districts of Ali Sher and Zazia Maidan in Khost province, located along the disputed Durand Line.

This ongoing conflict highlights the continuing tensions between the two countries over the contested border region, with both sides frequently accusing each other of violating territorial boundaries.

So far, officials have not commented on the matter, and details regarding potential casualties from the clashes are not yet available.

On December 27, Pakistan launched airstrikes on villages in Paktika province, resulting in the deaths of at least 46 people, including women and children. The Pakistani military confirmed the airstrikes, stating that they were carried out in response to security threats along the border.

Pakistan claimed its right to take necessary measures to protect its territory, but the attack has sparked widespread condemnation due to the significant civilian casualties. The airstrikes have further escalated tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, contributing to the already volatile security situation in the region.

In retaliation to Pakistan's airstrikes on villages in Paktika province, the Taliban launched attacks on several Pakistani border checkposts. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the assault, stating that at least 19 Pakistani soldiers were killed during the clashes. Additionally, the fighting resulted in the deaths of three Afghan civilians.

Pakistani officials claim that TTP militants are present in the province and are being supported by the Taliban, while the Taliban deny these allegations.

The escalating violence has intensified the already tense relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with both sides suffering casualties in the ongoing conflict.

