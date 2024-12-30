Brew Glitter Partners With Michaels For Nationwide Retail Distribution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brew Glitter cocktail decorations and edible drink glitter products land in Michaels stores across the nation.

- Julia Wolfe, FSQ AdministratorLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brew Glitter® ( ), America's leading drink glitter and cocktail decorations wholesaler, proudly announces its nationwide distribution partnership with Michaels retail stores.Michaels will have Brew Glitter decorating products in its retail locations nationwide. Known for its showstopping beverage decorations, Brew Glitter has built a loyal customer base by providing products that combine quality and safety.The company's edible glitters for drinks in Red, Green, Silver and Gold will now be found in Michaels in the new Brew Glitter 'Holiday Pack' bundle. The Holiday stick pack includes our favorite seasonal picks from our complete range of colors on BrewGlitter.Michaels customers can also discover Brew Glitter's Shimmering Cocktail Sugars-a unique fusion of our signature shimmer and premium, large sugar granules for decorating glasses. The complete Brew Glitter cocktail sugars collection includes colors for even more holidays and occasions.Shoppers can buy with confidence knowing Brew Glitter products are Kosher, Halal and made in SQF Level 3 facilities, ensuring adherence to the highest standards in food safe production. The company exclusively uses FDA-compliant ingredients in manufacturing its edible decorations.As a company, Brew Glitter is proud to have its products in the largest craft & decoration chain in America. Michaels customers will have a new, safe-to-eat edible glitter decoration-along with a curated line of Shimmering Cocktail Sugars-to shop in-stores.Brew Glitter 'Holiday Pack' (4pc), includes 2 gram sticks of:. Red Brew Glitter. Green Brew Glitter. Gold Brew Glitter. Silver Brew GlitterBrew Glitter Cocktail Sugars (4oz.) with rimming tin included:. Red Shimmering Rimming Sugar. Green Shimmering Rimming Sugar. Gold Shimmering Rimming Sugar. Silver Shimmering Rimming SugarThis exciting milestone marks a significant step in bringing Brew Glitter's innovative drink glitters and decorations to customers across the United States.“Seeing Brew Glitter in Michaels stores is a testament to our company's mission for providing quality, safe-to-eat decorations that brighten up events and occasions,” Brew Glitter FSQ Administrator Julia Wolfe said.“We've partnered with entertainment giants like Disneyland and have supplied blockbuster premieres for AMC Theaters.“But serving home bars and kitchens is how Brew Glitter made its name as America's most trusted drink glitter. We're delighted to be in Michaels stores to offer our industry-leading shimmers to an even larger audience.”In March 2023, the Michaels marketplace got a massive overhaul. Michaels invited Brew Glitter to be a trusted vendor on the revamped store, providing our complete line of products to their catalog. Since then, Brew Glitter has served its signature products to countless online Michaels customers.Now, we're ecstatic to continue that partnership by putting Brew Glitter products on Michaels' store shelves. This will give thousands of Michaels customers a chance to discover Brew Glitter on their next trip to the decoration & DIY supply supergiant.The company is thrilled to expand its partnership with America's largest craft store, and looking forward to servicing the communities of artists and creators who shop at Michaels.Brew Glitter helps edible art makers hone their crafts and larger companies deliver on introducing brand new experiences for their loyal consumers. Brew Glitter makes it easy for people to add the leading drink glitter to their own company's branded catalog with a complete ecosystem of private label and custom label products, as well as a wholesale program for stocking trademarked Brew Glitter products.About Brew Glitter:Located in Southern California, USA, is a privately-owned and operated business with a global consumer base. Brew Glitter is the largest supplier of food grade edible glitters for drinks, beers, wines, champagne, etc. Brew Glitter is the best place to shop edible beverage glitters, rimming salts & sugars and cocktail stirring straws. Edible decorations include vegan, dairy free, gluten free, nut free, Kosher Pareve certified, and Halal certified varieties. All Brew Glitter food products are manufactured and packaged in Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 3 facilities that are Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) certified and a local product of Southern California, USA. Brew Glitter is available for consumer quantities as well as larger bulk container sizes and wholesale volumes sold by the case. We also work with partners for private label purchases via our state-of-the-art in-house custom label programs.

