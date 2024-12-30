Ukraine Launches Initiative To Create Rehabilitation Center For Women Freed From Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oksana Hryhorieva, Gender Advisor to the Commander of the AFU Ground Forces, together with Ukrainian artist Max Barskih, has initiated a charitable project aimed at establishing a rehabilitation center for women who have survived Russian captivity.

This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the artist's press service.

“The center will serve as a place where women can receive comprehensive support to overcome trauma and return to normal life. It will also provide an individualized approach tailored to each woman's needs, from consultations with psychologists to long-term rehabilitation in a tranquil, intimate environment. The program focuses on mental health care amidst nature and serenity,” the project's initiators stated.

Max Barskih emphasized the importance of supporting those who have returned from captivity and require assistance with social reintegration.“We also must not forget those still in captivity. That's why we are organizing a fundraising campaign to establish the rehabilitation center,” he said.

The artist first announced the initiative in partnership with the Ground Forces Command during the“Christmas Starfall” show held on December 21 in Kyiv. During the event, he presented a social video urging the public to support women who have endured Russian captivity. Within the first week, over 100,000 UAH was raised. The project will continue in other Ukrainian cities where the artist has planned performances, including Odesa, Dnipro, and Lviv.

“We are grateful to Max for his support in establishing the rehabilitation center for our female defenders. What they have endured is unforgettable, but these brave women want to continue living, and it is our duty to help them,” said Hryhorieva, the project's co-initiator.

As reported by Ukrinform, in November, Ukraine opened its first Reintegration Center for military personnel freed from captivity.

Photos provided by Max Barskih's press service