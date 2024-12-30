Over 200 Tons Of Oil-Contaminated Soil Collected From Crimea's Coastline After Tanker Accident

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied Crimea, following the oil tanker accidents in the Kerch Strait, 226 tons of soil contaminated with products have been collected and removed from the coastline.

This was reported by Krym with reference to Russia's of Emergency Situations in Crimea, as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Oil products have been found on the municipal beach of Arshintsevska Spit. A total of 861 kilometers of coastline have been inspected, including repeated inspections, with 127 kilometers covered in a single day. Over 226 tons of contaminated sand and soil have been collected and removed, including more than seven tons in the past day," the report states.

It is noted that fuel oil contamination is now being observed on the shore of Koktebel Bay. According to a local activist from Koktebel, residents are organizing themselves to address the disaster, while Russian authorities in Koktebel and Feodosia are reportedly not responding adequately.

The occupation authorities of annexed Crimea have declared a regional-level technological emergency due to the massive fuel oil spill in the Black Sea.

Since December 25, due to weather conditions, the oil products spilled after the tanker accidents in the Kerch Strait are drifting northwest and could reach the southern coast of Crimea, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 15, two Russian oil tankers, Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239, began sinking near the shore in the Kerch Strait. The accident was caused by a severe storm, which broke one of the tankers nearly in half. Over 4,000 tons of fuel oil spilled into the Black Sea.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that after the December 15 tanker accidents in the Kerch Strait, 1,700 tons of oil-contaminated sand were collected from the coastline in Krasnodar Krai.