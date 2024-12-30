Kristen Thomasino Joins Ian Marlow And The FITECH Team To Empower The Office Industry With Innovative Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kristen Thomasino, Global Humanitarian, Social Good Technologist, Public Speaker, 22x Author, 4x Show Host, Creator of Buddytown the App & The Social Good Experiment

Ian Marlow, CEO and Founder of FITECH

At FITECH we are the experts that deliver the end to end solutions and experiences solving the needs from the owner to the building to the tenant.

FITECH's Solutions & Services

Kristen Thomasino, Global Humanitarian, Social Good Technologist, Public Speaker, 22x Author, 4x Show Host

Driving Success in the Real Estate Office Market with Accounting, IT, and SmartTECH Solutions

- Kristen Thomasino | Global Humanitarian & Social Good Technologist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Social Good News for Thomasino Media reporting:

The team at FITECH shared Kristen Thomasino , a visionary Social Good Technologist and Global Humanitarian, has joined Ian Marlow and the FITECH team to elevate the office real estate market. As Vice President of Sales, Kristen will play a pivotal role in promoting FITECH's suite of transformative services, including Accounting & Consulting, Managed IT, SmartTECH solutions, and more.

FITECH is committed to empowering the office real estate market by delivering cutting-edge solutions that streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive growth. By offering tailored support through its comprehensive service portfolio, FITECH is helping businesses adapt to the evolving demands of the modern office industry.

Kristen Thomasino, renowned for her dedication to social good and her expertise in leveraging technology to solve complex challenges, shared her vision for this initiative:

"The office industry is the heartbeat of innovation and productivity. By equipping it with the right tools and solutions, we can create workplaces that inspire success and drive economic growth."

With her extensive experience in strategic growth, technology implementation, and operational excellence, Kristen is poised to collaborate with Ian Marlow and the FITECH team to empower clients and unlock the potential of the real estate office market.

For more information on FITECH's comprehensive services and how they can transform your business, visit .

About FITECH

FITECH specializes in delivering Accounting & Consulting services, Managed IT solutions, and SmartTECH innovations tailored to industries like real estate, construction, and finance. With a focus on efficiency, ROI, and client success, FITECH is a trusted partner for businesses looking to thrive in today's competitive market.

About Kristen Thomasino

Kristen Thomasino is a trailblazer in social good and technology, with a mission to drive positive change in industries worldwide. As Vice President of Sales at FITECH, she continues her work to empower industries, foster growth, and champion innovative solutions for success.

Kristen Thomasino

Thomasino Media LLC

+1 424-234-9762

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Learn about FITECH

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.