MOTHER & DAUGHTER SOMMELIER TEAM LAUNCH NEW WINE SHOP & LOUNGE IN SPOKANE VALLEY

Sommelier team Justine Recor and Cathy Hand launched Cellar & Scholar to deliver more global and varietal diversity to the growing local wine scene.

- Justine RecorSPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mother and daughter sommelier team Justine Recor and Cathy Hand launched Cellar & Scholar to support the growing local wine scene. After working for over a decade in hospitality Justine recognizes the need for more global and varietal diversity in the local market. After more than six years of extensive study with the Court of Master Sommeliers and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust, the pair are well equipped to find that variety.“We believe wine should be more approachable. There is an abundance of fantastic wine coming from all over the world. Wine that is vibrant and alive, made with sustainable organic and biodynamic practices, and at very reasonable prices. Wine that you very rarely see in retail chains because the production quantity is too small for mass distribution. Together with our local distributors, we have created a path for that small batch wine to get into the hands of our community's local wine lovers. Our lounge features wines by the glass, flight or bottle paired with chef created plates. Our shop is filled with bottles to take home. We even have a custom curated wine club that delivers a personalized allocation to fit the drinkers tastes and budget making each allocation unique.” - Justine Recor, Wine Director / Owner / Certified Sommelier / WSET Diploma Graduate.Cellar & Scholar wine shop & lounge is located at 15412 East Sprague, on the corner of Sprague and Sullivan. Offerings include retail wine for sale, a lounge featuring a global selection wine by the glass, wine flights and plates chef created to pair perfectly with wine. Cellar & Scholar also offers a local custom curated wine club, wine classes and consultation – with discounts for anyone in hospitality. For more information visit cellarandscholar or email Justine and Cathy at .... Justine Recor is a Certified Sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers and a WSET Diploma (level 4) Graduate (only 13,000 people worldwide have achieved this level). Cathy Hand is also a Certified Sommelier and is currently working on her WSET Diploma.© 2024 Cellar & Scholar is a protected trademark of Cellar & Scholar, all rights reserved.

