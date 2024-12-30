Burnt Out Due To Traffic Jams? Ritasha Versani, A Psychologist At Aman Lil Afia Clinic Dubai Share Tips On How To Handle Road Rage, Anxiety

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Ritasha Versani, a psychologist at Aman Lil Afia Dubai

Road rage, while not universal, often surfaces during traffic jams and on congested roads. Various factors contribute to these reactions: some drivers may feel pressured to avoid being late for a meeting, event, or flight, while others have personality traits that make them more prone to stress in such situations. In these moments, drivers might engage in risky or aggressive behaviors like speeding after clearing traffic, tailgating, overtaking unsafely, or refusing to yield. They may also show frustration through actions like hitting the steering wheel, clenching teeth, or tapping impatiently.

The Impact of Traffic on Well-Being





Around the world, commuters are daily struggling with the effects of traffic jams on mental and physical health, especially during peak hours. Long commutes and slower travel times not only consume valuable time but also disrupts sleep, relaxation, and family time. Prolonged traffic and crowded public transport specially in the morning can significantly impact mood and frustration, leading to job burnout, reduced productivity, and disengagement. Evening traffic stress, in particular, has been linked to exhaustion and irritability creating a cycle of fatigue that impacts performance the next day.

This continuous stress can lead people to avoid social activities, skip exercise, and turn to unhealthy habits like binge eating, alcohol use, or smoking to cope. Over time, this stress can contribute to health issues like high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, inflammation, weakened immunity, and a higher risk of depression and anxiety.

Efforts to Reduce Commuting Stress

Recently, the Dubai government announced flexible work hours and remote options to reduce traffic congestion. These measures aim to improve work-life quality and support healthier lifestyles.

Companies and individuals are increasingly recognizing the importance of managing commuting stress to protect mental and physical health.

Just as we prepare for winter or other seasons, anticipating seasonal traffic volumes using congestion data and past experience can help us adjust work schedules and explore alternative transportation options to minimize stress.

Mindful Commuting

Accepting that traffic is beyond one's control can lower stress by reducing the mental resistance to the situation. Making small, mindful choices about commuting can help maintain a healthier mindset.For example, incorporating enjoyable activities during your commute-such as listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks for personal growth-can make the experience more pleasant. Additionally, practicing relaxation techniques like deep breathing and using positive self-talk can help alleviate stress.