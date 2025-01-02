UCAB: Ukraine's Agricultural Exports Reach 5.5M Tonnes In Dec 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In December 2024, Ukraine exported 5.5 million tonnes of agricultural products, which is 11.1% lower compared to the previous month.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB) on , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“For two months in a row, the export volumes of such products have been declining. And, perhaps, for the first time since the war started, this decline has been caused not by logistics restrictions created for us by the Russian but the current situation, reduced food intended for export, and the desire of Ukrainian farmers to sell products in a more favorable period,” the report states.

In particular, Ukraine exported 3.6 million tonnes of grain in December 2024, which is 13% lower compared to the previous month.

The export of oilseeds came to 580.6 thousand tonnes, which is 28% lower compared to November 2024.

Additionally, a total of 421.9 thousand tonnes of vegetable oils were shipped abroad, which is 22% lower compared to November 2024.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's press cake exports increased by 35% in December 2024, totaling 519.1 thousand tonnes. The export of other agro-industrial products rose by 8% to 432.2 thousand tonnes.

As summarized by the UCAB, the highest decline was recorded in the export of oilseeds, resulting from a significant reduction in rapeseed stocks intended for export, as well as reduced soybean exports due to the low current prices.

According to the experts, the export of vegetable oils significantly reduced due to a rise in sunflower seed prices. Some farmers were not in a hurry to sell their harvest, which reduced the production and export of sunflower oil. Nevertheless, the UCAB believes that this phenomenon is temporary.

A similar situation is with grain exports. The price of corn, which currently accounts for the bulk of exports, is growing. Thus, some farmers are postponing exports in the current period, waiting for a more favorable time. In addition, reduced wheat exports led to a decrease in the total volume of grain exports.

A reminder that the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry is planning to initiate legislative amendments to regulate the export of agricultural products, so that the shadow turnover of agricultural products can be minimized.

Photo:

Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry

