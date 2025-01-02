عربي


Mumbai Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 3, 2025: Warm Start At 23.99 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast


1/2/2025 9:00:51 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 26.73 °C on January 3, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.99 °C and 28.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 46% with a wind speed of 46 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 06:13 PM


Mumbai AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.


Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, January 4, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.56 °C and a maximum of 25.88 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 34%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.


Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.


Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 4, 2025 26.73 Few clouds
January 5, 2025 25.43 Scattered clouds
January 6, 2025 25.80 Broken clouds
January 7, 2025 25.01 Sky is clear
January 8, 2025 25.13 Sky is clear
January 9, 2025 26.02 Sky is clear
January 10, 2025 26.24 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on January 3, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai 26.73 °C Few clouds
Kolkata 18.2 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 26.21 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 23.32 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 24.46 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 25.25 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 18.21 °C Overcast clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Live Mint

