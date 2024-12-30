TVBS Christmas Eve Special Unites Audiences With Message Of Peace Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 December 2024 - TVBS aired its much-anticipated Christmas Eve Special Program in December, the sole festive broadcast of its kind in the Chinese-speaking world. This significant event was the pinnacle of the TVBS Infinite Love Series, captivating tens of thousands and doubling engagement compared to the previous year. The program's theme of "peace" transitioned from global reflections to national contributions and, finally, to personal connections.





TVBS's Christmas Eve Special, the only festive broadcast of its kind in the Chinese-speaking world, united over 50 artists in a heartfelt performance.

A Heartfelt Celebration of Peace and Unity



The broadcast began with the Christmas truce of World War I, symbolizing global peace, followed by the stories of Dr. James L. Maxwell, who brought healthcare and faith to Taiwan 160 years ago, and Dr. Doris Brougham, whose work in English education transformed the nation. A comedic segment, "Christmas Harmony Room", featured political figures humorously discussing paths to unity in Taiwan. These narratives conveyed a profound message of peace, resonating with audiences and inspiring hope throughout the Christmas season.



Community Events and Cultural Celebrations



Leading up to this Christmas highlight, TVBS organized impactful events strengthening community bonds. Seven Christmas Charity Banquets in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Hualien united over 2,000 participants, including underprivileged families. In Taoyuan, Mayor Chang San-Cheng praised the initiative: "The energy of Infinite Love grows stronger each year, helping more families in need." Meanwhile, the International Christmas Cultural Carnival transformed Taipei's Daan Forest Park into a festive hub, drawing over 10,000 attendees and celebrating community unity.



A Vision of Love and Connection for the Future



Through the Infinite Love Christmas series, TVBS redefines the media's role in fostering community, culture, and compassion. Over six years, this initiative has evolved into a nationwide movement, demonstrating the infinite possibilities of love. As TVBS builds on this legacy, it remains committed to expanding its circle of care and love, spreading the message of peace and hope further each year to ensure the warmth of Christmas reaches every corner of Taiwan and beyond. Aligned with its mission of "Bonding the World, Empowering Taiwan," TVBS aspires to solidify its position as the paramount media outlet in the Chinese-speaking world, amplifying the spirit of connection and compassion.







