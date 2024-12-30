EQS-News: Elmos SE / Key word(s): Disposal

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Closing of the sale of the Dortmund wafer fab

Elmos: Closing of the sale of the Dortmund wafer fab Fabless transformation completed – Elmos sold the fab for 93 million Euro to the US company Littelfuse Dortmund, December 30, 2024: The sale of the Dortmund wafer fab to the US company Littelfuse, Inc., (NASDAQ: LFUS) completed the fabless transformation of Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG). With the closing of the transaction which will become effective on December 31, 2024, at midnight (CET), the new owner Littelfuse acquires Dortmund Semiconductor GmbH – which is the carve-out entity of the Elmos wafer fab. On June 28, 2023, Littelfuse, Inc. and Elmos Semiconductor SE, a leading supplier of analog mixed-signal automotive semiconductors, signed an agreement on the sale of the Elmos wafer fab for a net purchase price of approximately 93 million Euro. In addition, Elmos and Littelfuse agreed to enter into a multi-year capacity sharing arrangement with an initial term lasting through 2029. This long-term agreement supplements the existing supply arrangements with Elmos' other foundry partners and ensures that Elmos has the necessary capacities to meet projected customer demand. Regulatory approvals by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) were already granted in the summer of 2023. After the regulatory approval, the buyer made a payment to Elmos in the amount of 37.2 million Euro in August 2023. The remainder of the purchase price of approximately 56 million Euro was transferred to Elmos on December 30, 2024. “The closing of the fab sale is a very important milestone for the future success of Elmos. As a fabless company, Elmos accesses state-of-the-art technologies from our renowned manufacturing partners. From now on we can even better focus on utilizing our strong growth potential with highly innovative automotive IC applications,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. Contact

Email: invest@elmos.com

