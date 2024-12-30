President Biden Pays Tribute To Jimmy Carter, Praises His Humanitarian Efforts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Joe Biden mourned the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday at the age of 100.

In a statement, Biden said that America and the world had lost a leader, a statesman, and an extraordinary humanitarian. He also urged Americans to study Carter, who was described as "a man of principle, faith, and humility."

Biden also announced that a formal funeral would be held for Carter, who served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed deep sorrow over Carters death, extending his condolences to his family, the American people, and the US government.

In his Sunday statement, Guterres said that President Carter would be remembered for his solidarity with the vulnerable and his unwavering belief in the common good and our shared humanity. He added that his legacy as a peacebuilder, human rights champion, and humanitarian will endure.

Carter, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, passed away at his home in Plains, Georgia.

