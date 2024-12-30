Global Dry Ice Market Is Valuation To Reach US$ 3.90 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for dry ice across pharmaceuticals, food processing, and industrial cleaning showcases its critical role in temperature-sensitive chains, with Asia Pacific at the forefront, leveraging and improved logistics to ensure consistent and efficient supply. New Delhi, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dry Ice is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 3.90 billion by 2033 from US$ 1.92 billion in 2024 and at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2025–2033 Global demand for dry ice has been steadily climbing, fueled by growing usage across logistics, healthcare, and food services. Air Liquide's brand-new facility in Clear Lake, Texas, for instance, has boosted domestic production capacity to accommodate volume surges. Similarly, Messer's advanced plant in Bridgeport, West Virginia, now supplies major pharmaceutical manufacturers in the region. In total, more than 15 specialized sites have launched in North America alone this year, reflecting an industry determined to meet evolving needs. Beyond manufacturing, over 700 research laboratories worldwide-including leading institutions like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)-utilize dry ice to support precision cryogenic experiments. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has also incorporated dry ice in planetary simulation chambers, expanding its use beyond Earthly confines. Meanwhile, Paramount and Disney each deployed dry ice effects through multiple film productions, enhancing cinematic realism without chemical residues. Download Free Sample Copy @ Sustainability has emerged as a central theme in the dry ice market, inspiring both production and usage reforms. European-based Climeworks, known for pioneering direct air capture, now supplies carbon dioxide for dry ice manufacturing to offset industrial emissions, forming a model for circular resource usage. Similarly, Carbon Cure Technologies partnered with select North American plants to divert CO2 from concrete production into dry ice streams, reducing the industry's carbon footprint on multiple fronts. Key Findings in Dry Ice Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 3.90 billion CAGR 8.2% By Type Dry Ice Pallets (54.5%) By Application Cold Chain Logistics (40.0%%) By Industry Food and Beverage (42.0%) By Distribution Channel Offline (65.0%) Top Drivers

Rapidly growing cold-chain requirements for sensitive pharmaceuticals across diverse geographic regions.

Expanding e-commerce platforms seeking reliable temperature-controlled deliveries for delicate perishables now. Increasing industrial sanitation needs utilizing eco-friendly and efficient cleaning methods worldwide. Top Trends

Rising automation adoption in dry ice manufacturing to enhance product consistency.

Innovative synergies between carbon dioxide capture technologies and dry ice production. Highly sophisticated cold-chain tracking methods for real-time dry ice usage monitoring. Top Challenges

Volatile carbon dioxide supply chain disruptions affecting consistent dry ice output.

Elevated operational costs linked to energy-intensive dry ice manufacturing facility requirements. Limited awareness about dry ice benefits in emerging regional industrial sectors.

Dominant Dry Ice Pallet Type to Control Over 54% Market share

Dry ice pallets retain a commanding presence across diverse sectors across dry ice market requiring tightly controlled cooling environments. In June 2023, Messer officially expanded its Gramatneusiedl facility in Austria, adding capacity for 150 metric tons of palletized dry ice each day. Around the same period, Air Liquide Taiwan launched a Tainan production site capable of manufacturing up to 200 dry ice pallets daily for tech and biotech shipments. Notably, Linde Global Logistics reported catering to 30,000 pallet shipments for North American healthcare and pharmaceutical clients in the first half of 2023 alone. University of Cambridge's MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology has consistently procured about 800 pallets per month this year for advanced gene therapy research, reflecting academia's growing reliance on larger dry ice formats. Additionally, CryoTransit, a rising US-based cold chain startup, confirmed it completed over 500 cross-state palletized dry ice deliveries between January and June for clinical trials.

Such robust figures illustrate the clear dry ice market opportunity for innovative pallet configurations that streamline transport and storage. Producers have identified cross-border synergy as a significant growth area, especially as labs and manufacturers prioritize dense, uniform shapes to maintain a stable -78°C. This reliability reduces complexities for biotech shipments, life sciences fieldwork, and even specialized events where water residue would pose a disruption. Beyond pure logistics, these developments encourage complementary services-such as onsite pallet refill stations-to bolster supply chains. Crucially, the continued enhancements in large-scale production also empower smaller consumers, who can benefit from cost-effective, versatile pallet solutions that preserve product integrity.

Food and Beverages: Exploring Dry Ice Demand and Hidden Opportunities

Within the food and beverages applications, dry ice is emerging as a primary cooling method to preserve taste, texture, and sanitation, giving a boost to the dry ice market to some extent. In April 2023, Airgas opened a new cold-chain center in Stockton, California, featuring a dedicated bay that dispenses over 1,500 pounds of dry ice per hour to meet urgent orders. Around the same time, specialty dessert producer Godiva confirmed it used close to 60 pallets monthly for temperature-sensitive chocolate shipments destined for Asia. Parallel to that, a leading meal kit company, HelloFresh, acknowledged sending 2,000 weekly orders packed with dry ice blocks during seasonal spikes this year. Microbreweries have also joined the wave; BrewDog revealed that its Ellon brewery in Scotland requires 200 kilograms of dry ice daily for enhanced carbonation control. Meanwhile, Ghirardelli's test kitchen in San Leandro, California, showcased innovative chocolate recipes requiring flash-freezing with about 100 kilograms of dry ice per trial run.

By adopting robust cold-chain protocols and residue-free cooling, companies in the dry ice market are discovering newfound product opportunities and brand differentiation. Restaurants are capitalizing on the vapor effect, offering theatrical cocktails and flambéed desserts that require no post-usage cleanup. This dynamic extends shipping ranges for premium frozen meals, which remain fresh upon delivery, thanks to sublimating carbon dioxide that doesn't leave water in the packaging. Not only does this approach safeguard high-end delicacies during transport, but it also aligns perfectly with evolving consumer expectations for safety and novelty. As more businesses explore advanced freezing, carbonating, and culinary displays, dry ice continues to unlock hidden opportunities and positions the food and beverages sector for further innovation and market expansion.

Offline Distribution Channels Drive Dry Ice Market to New Heights Despite Rapid Proliferation of E-commerce

Conventional distribution networks hold strong in the dry ice market, largely due to hands-on support and rapid fulfillment they afford local businesses. In May 2023, Arco Dry Ice-a regional supplier in Texas-enhanced its same-day delivery fleet to handle over 100 new client orders weekly, citing spikes in food production and lab research demands. Notably, Linde's Indianapolis hub reported facilitating up to 800 walk-in refills per month for medical and biotech clients who value real-time pallet inspections. During the same period, Fire Restoration Plus, based in Florida, mentioned sourcing 120 pallets monthly through local distributors to ensure prompt site cleanups. In Europe, Messer's Vienna branch has launched an express counter providing about 3,000 kilograms of dry ice daily to on-site buyers. Japan-based Taiyo Nippon Sanso similarly recorded about 400 unplanned orders per month for specialized events since January 2023.

This flourishing demand in the dry ice market underscores the value of direct, immediate access that online platforms often struggle to match-particularly where critical temperature ranges can't be compromised by shipping delays. Traditional channels frequently offer tailored packaging and on-the-spot modifications, thereby reducing waste and optimizing end-user convenience. As the market evolves, these in-person services become a competitive advantage: face-to-face consultations allow quick quality checks and foster stronger customer relationships. Plus, local distributors can reliably respond to emergency requests, a factor crucial for everything from urgent research shipments to medical crisis scenarios. Consequently, by leveraging established networks, traditional distribution remains a vital backbone of the dry ice sector, driving fresh revenue prospects and strengthening market momentum in 2023.

