ACR Poker Starts 2025 With The Venom Warmup Leading Into $10 Million GTD Mystery Bounty Venom Tourneys

"The Venom Warmup offers great value at $55, with multiple Day 1 flights and a shot at a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "It's a fantastic opportunity to turn a small buy-in into a big win while getting ready for the massive Mystery Bounty Venom events in January. We can't wait to see everyone join and take advantage of this opportunity."

Featuring 167 total Day 1 flights running daily through Sunday, February 2nd, the $500,000 guaranteed Venom Warmup offers plenty of chances to get in on the action. Players can play multiple Day 1s and combine their chip stacks for Day 2, set for Sunday, February 2nd at 4:05pm ET. The Final Table will be held the following day on Monday, February 3rd at 2:05pm ET. With the top 12% of players finishing in the money (ITM), the Venom Warmup provides plenty of opportunities to win.

In addition to the Venom Warmup, players can join ACR Poker's Venom Fever satellites , starting Sunday, January 12th, for a chance to win $2,650 seats to January's $8 Million NLH and $2 Million PLO Mystery Bounty Venom tourneys, with hundreds of total seats guaranteed.

Moneymaker also noted there's still time for players to take a shot at winning a coveted $2,650 seat to the Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms with the Venom Vault promo, running until January 19th.

For more details on the $500,000 guaranteed Venom Warmup, read the ACR Poker blog or visit ACRPoker .

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

