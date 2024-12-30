As Need Increases, The Salvation Army Calls On The Public To Give What They Can Before The End Of The Year

The Salvation Army, often seen as a bellwether for holiday giving, has experienced a healthy fundraising season, yet faces significant and concerning headwinds towards the end of the year. Charitable giving declined 2.1% in 2024 when adjusted for inflation and the holiday season had five fewer shopping – and iconic Red Kettle giving – days. Each year, nearly 1.5 million people volunteer to ring the bell at local kettles, which raised an average of $2.7 million each day last holiday season.

"For us, the shortened holiday giving window could mean $13 million less for programs that provide food, shelter, and disaster relief," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "With rising economic uncertainty and growing demand, donations of all sizes are crucial to ensure we can continue meeting the needs of our communities. The challenges we face are significant, but they are not insurmountable."

Nearly 50 percent of The Salvation Army's public financial support arrives during the holidays. And while end-of-year donations play a significant role in the fundraising season, recent reports by the National Bureau of Economic Research and the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy suggest the impacts of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act had devastating impacts on end-of-year donations to the tune of $20 billion declines in the first year

Equally troubling, America's spirit of generosity has declined, according to The Generosity Commission.

Over the last two decades, millions of households dropped out of the ranks of nonprofit donors and volunteers.

"The implications of these trends are profound," said Commissioner Hodder. "For the millions of individuals who rely on nonprofits to bridge the gap between hardship and economic resilience, diminished charitable giving could mean the difference between despair and enduring hope. Yet, I remain inspired by the extraordinary ability of the American public to step up when it matters most."

The Salvation Army remains committed to serving all who seek their help as long as resources are available. End-of-year contributions to support The Salvation Army can be made by:



Making a one-time donation or signing up to become a sustaining donor by visiting or calling 1 (800) SAL-ARMY.

Making a gift through securities (bonds, funds, stocks, and IRA rollover)

Working with your attorney or accountant to make a planned gift Donating cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

