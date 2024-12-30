President Of Lithuania Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
Date
12/30/2024 8:09:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On December 30, Gitanas Nausėda, President of the Republic of
Lithuania, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The Lithuanian President expressed his condolences to the
President of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people regarding the
loss of lives in a plane crash, wished a speedy recovery to the
injured, and expressed solidarity with the Azerbaijani people.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the attention and
condolences.
The heads of state exchanged views on further strengthening
peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.
During the phone conversation, they noted that this year marks
the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations
between the two countries, highlighting cooperation in cultural and
humanitarian fields between Azerbaijan and Lithuania.
MENAFN30122024000195011045ID1109041774
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.