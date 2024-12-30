Russian female gets killed in supposed terrorist assault in Israel

(MENAFN) An elderly Russian Holocaust survivor, Ludmila Lipovskaya, was stabbed to death in Herzliya, Israel, on Friday in what authorities have described as a attack. The 83-year-old woman, who was attacked outside her nursing home, suffered multiple chest wounds and was rushed to a Tel Aviv hospital in critical condition but did not survive.



The suspected attacker, identified as Ibrahim Shalhoub, a Palestinian in his late 20s, was once an informant for Israel’s Shin Bet security service before being exfiltrated from the West Bank after his cover was blown. He had a history of issues in Israel and had been imprisoned until June of this year. After the attack, Shalhoub was arrested at the scene. CCTV footage of the incident shows him pushing Lipovskaya to the ground and repeatedly stabbing her, while nearby security guards eventually injured him.



Lipovskaya was reportedly waiting for her daughter to pick her up for a medical appointment when the attack occurred. Her nursing home is known to serve the Russian-speaking community in the area.

MENAFN30122024000045015687ID1109041612