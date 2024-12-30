Ukrainian Air Defenses Down 21 Russian Drones, 22 Veer Off Course
12/30/2024 3:09:18 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 29-30, Ukraine's air defense forces downed 21 Russian drones, while 22 simulator drones veered off course and failed to reach their targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
Beginning at 19:00 on Sunday, December 29, the Russian military launched 43 Shahed strike drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, targeting various regions in Ukraine.
Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire teams shot down 21 drones in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Additionally, 22 simulator drones were diverted off course and did not reach their targets.
In the Kharkiv and Odesa regions, fragments from the downed drones damaged private houses.
