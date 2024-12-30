Algeria’s leader confirms government’s commitment to combating corruption

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune reaffirmed his government's strong commitment to combating and pledged to launch a national dialogue to address the country's internal challenges. Speaking to both chambers of parliament in Algiers, Tebboune emphasized the significant reforms that have been made in the justice sector, which are designed to restore citizens' confidence in the state and ensure a clear separation between and financial interests. He also stressed the importance of continuing to fight corruption relentlessly.



In his address, the president highlighted that these reforms aim to promote greater transparency and accountability within the political system. Tebboune's administration has placed a major focus on ensuring that economic and political power is not concentrated in the hands of a few, and that the justice system serves as a safeguard against corruption. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to make these changes a reality, citing them as key to strengthening the state and restoring trust among the people.



Tebboune also announced plans to launch a national political dialogue, which he described as an essential step in addressing Algeria's most pressing internal issues. This dialogue, he assured, would be deep and inclusive, aiming to engage all sectors of society in meaningful discussions on how to improve the nation's governance and strengthen fundamental rights.



The president emphasized that the dialogue would be organized in a transparent and structured manner, with the ultimate goal of promoting unity within the country. Tebboune expressed confidence that this approach would help resolve Algeria's challenges and build a stronger, more cohesive nation.

