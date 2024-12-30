Commercial Bank Honoured As 'Best Bank In CSR' In The Middle East By World Finance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, the most innovative digital in Qatar have been recognised with the 'Best Bank for CSR' in the Middle East by World Finance”.

The 'Best Bank for CSR' in the Middle East award recognises the Bank's ongoing efforts to create lasting social value through programs focused on environmental sustainability, community development, and employee well-being.

Commercial Bank's commitment to CSR is a fundamental aspect of its operations and aligns closely with Qatar's National Vision 2030. Through series of initiatives, the Bank established itself as a leader in responsible corporate conduct within Qatar's banking sector.

Joseph Abraham, Group Chief Executive Officer at Commercial Bank, commented on this recognition saying:“This prestigious award underscores the strength of our strategic approach, which is firmly rooted in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as a key for our long-term success. By aligning our operations with the social, environmental, and community-driven goals of Qatar, we not only contribute to Qatar's sustainable development but also create value for our stakeholders. Our commitment to these principles reflects our dedication to driving positive change and fostering a sustainable economic future.”

Hussein Al Abdulla, EGM of Marketing and CB Real Estate, said:“We believe that true success is not only about financial achievements but also the positive impact we make on our community. Our commitment to CSR empowers communities, fosters sustainability, and promotes financial inclusion, all in alignment with Qatar's vision for a brighter future.”