Officials from UAE, Iran hold discussions over regional development

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), held discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who was visiting Dubai. The meeting was reported by Emirates News Agency (WAM) and highlighted the importance of dialogue between the two nations.



The two diplomats took the opportunity to exchange views on the latest regional developments, focusing on matters that are of shared concern between the UAE and Iran. Their talks reflected a mutual desire to work together to ensure stability in the region and to address challenges that could impact both countries.



The discussions also emphasized the importance of cooperation in promoting peace and security, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to strengthening their relationship. Sheikh Abdullah and Araghchi explored various ways to enhance their collaboration in key areas of mutual interest.



One of the main topics of conversation was improving bilateral ties between the UAE and Iran, with an emphasis on advancing their shared objectives. Both sides expressed a desire to continue working towards fostering positive diplomatic relations that benefit their countries and the wider region.

