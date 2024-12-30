Global Video Content Analytics Market Size, Trends, Share In 2032

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Video content analytics incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and deep to enable businesses and law enforcement authorities to make proactive, data-driven decisions with an aim to increase operational efficiencies as well as recognize and prevent potential issues before they arise. The need to conserve has been surging the adoption of cloud migration and edge computing.

The global content analytics size was valued at

USD 6.21 billion in 2023

and is projected to reach from

USD

7.43 billion in 2024

to

USD 31.09 billion by 2032 , growing at a

CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period (2024-2032).

Segmental insights

On the basis of software, the Video content analytics market has been segmented into detection, recognition, license plate recognition, and others. Among these, the recognition software segment is expected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period (2019–2026).

On the basis of architecture, the video content analytics market has been segmented into comprises server and edge. The comprises server segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period (2019-2026).

On the basis of vertical, the market has been segmented into government, commercial, transport & logistics, traffic management, BFSI, and retail. The commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2026).

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into incident detection, Intrusion management, traffic monitoring, and others. The traffic monitoring segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period (2019-2026).

Regional Insights

On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is expected to dominate the video content analytics market during the forecast period (2019-2026), which can be attributed to the increasing need for efficient video surveillance and complete security while operating in physical and virtual environments.

The Europe market is driven by the prominent presence of digitalized resources in countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. The Asia-Pacific video content analytics market has also been experiencing a significant shift due to the increasing need for safety and security. The LAMEA region is expected to grow at a significant rate in the video content analytics market during the forecast period (–2026).

Competitive Players

Agent Video IntelligenceArecont VisionAvigilon CorporationBosch Security SystemCamcloudCameraFTPCisco Systems Inc.Eagle Eye NetworksEnvysion Inc.LKQD TechnologiesDelmondo Recent Developments



November 2023- Veritonic , a comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, expanded its Long-Form Content Analysis service to include video. This innovative technology enables publishers of video material, such as news, live TV, video games, films, YouTube programs, and more, to maximize the value of their content, similar to how publishers of podcasts and audiobooks do for long-form audio content. February 2024- ZainTECH , a Zain Group digital solutions provider, formed a strategic partnership with SAIMOS®, a European vendor specializing in Intel CPU-based Video Analytics and GIS. Together, they will offer an advanced Video Analytics as a Service (VAaaS) solution to enhance the technology's application in various industry sectors in the Middle East.

Segmentation

By SoftwareDetectionRecognitionLicense Plate RecognitionOthersBy ArchitectureServerEdgeBy ApplicationsIncident DetectionIntrusion ManagementTraffic MonitoringOthersBy VerticalGovernmentCommercialTransport and LogisticsTraffic ManagementBFSIRetailOthers