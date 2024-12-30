K'taka BJP Urges Siddaramaiah Govt To Release Rs 622 Crore Pending Milk Subsidy To Farmers 

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 30 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has slammed the Congress-led Karnataka over pending dues of over Rs 622 crore to farmers and demanded immediate clearance.

BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Monday, "Since June, the Karnataka government led by the party has failed to release milk subsidies amounting to whopping Rs 622.54 crore, reflecting its indifference towards the welfare of farmers."

This delay underscores the government's disregard for the backbone of our society -- the agricultural community, he charged.

"While the CM Siddaramaiah-led Congress government appears quick to raise prices, impacting ordinary households, it has shown little resolve to clear dues owed to farmers. The government's reluctance to release subsidies harms both dairy farmers and those dependent on livestock farming, creating further challenges for their livelihoods. This apathetic approach towards farmers leaves the government with little moral standing to continue in power. By neglecting the concerns of dairy farmers who rely on milk production for their sustenance, the administration has failed to contribute meaningfully to their development or that of the broader farming community," he stated.

"I strongly urge the immediate release of the pending milk subsidy to support the lakhs of farmers who depend on this assistance for their livelihood," Vijayendra demanded.

The government gives Rs 5 subsidy for every litre of milk. From June to October, the government has not cleared Rs 606.69 crore for farmers belonging to general categories. For farmers hailing from Scheduled Castes, the government has to pay Rs 6.85 crore for the month of October and Rs 9 crore for the month of September.

According to official statistics, more than 8 lakh farmers belong to general categories, over 51,000 hail from the Scheduled Castes and more than 31,000 are from Scheduled Tribes.

The farmers who suffered worst during floods and famine in the last year and the current year are more dependent on dairy farming for their livelihood in the state. The government has assured on the floor of the House during the winter session in Belagavi that it would set aside Rs 200 crore towards clearing the dues for general category farmers.

The farming organisations have demanded that the farmers never get the pending subsidy dues on time, and it is the duty of the government to address the issue immediately and release the pending dues.