Iran projects 65,000 tons of cotton to be produced by end of March 2025

(MENAFN) The director of the cotton plan at the Ministry of Agriculture announced that cotton harvesting in Iran began in September, with an estimated production of 65,000 tons expected by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, which concludes on March 20, 2025. Ebrahim Hezarjaribi shared these projections in an exclusive interview with IRIB, highlighting the ongoing efforts to meet the country’s cotton demands.



Hezarjaribi explained that domestic cotton producers roughly half of the cotton required by the textile industry, while the remainder is imported. The domestic market's demand for cotton ranges between 150,000 and 180,000 tons annually. However, by the end of the current year, it is anticipated that domestic production will fulfill approximately 40 percent of this demand.



This production is part of the government's broader efforts to reduce reliance on imports and support local cotton farmers. Despite the increase in domestic cotton output, there remains a significant gap between the total demand and the locally sourced supply. The industry is still highly dependent on imported cotton to meet the full requirements of the textile sector.



The goal of achieving a greater share of domestic production is critical for the country's economic strategy, as it seeks to strengthen the agricultural sector and reduce reliance on foreign cotton sources. The ongoing efforts reflect a broader initiative to boost agricultural output and address local supply shortages across various industries.

