Farewell To Jimmy Carter's Presidential Idealism And Humility

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Former US president Jimmy Carter, a man defined by his humility and idealism, has died at 100.

Many US presidents come from modest upbringings. Born in Plains, Georgia, Jimmy Carter's Depression-era childhood was no exception. His home lacked running water and electricity, while his rural high school lacked a 12th grade.

What made Carter exceptional was the degree to which these humble beginnings would influence his life, most notably his time as America's 39th president from 1977-1981.

A farmer, nuclear submarine officer, state governor and proud Christian, Carter assumed office during a tumultuous time in American history. Three crises in particular are not only widely credited with helping elect the former peanut farmer into the Oval Office, but also still influence how Americans think about American power and politicians half a century later.

The first crisis occurred in March 1973, when newscasts on living room TVs across the country displayed what appeared to be the previously undefined limits of American power: the chaotic – and some would say humiliating – US withdrawal from Vietnam.

The second crisis began in October 1973, when members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) imposed an embargo on oil exports to the United States. It caused the price of oil per barrel to quadruple, the US economy to shrink by as much as 2.5%, and dramatic increases in unemployment and inflation.

The third and most prominent crisis, the Watergate scandal , forced President Richard Nixon to resign – the first presidential resignation in US history – amid considerable evidence that he committed crimes and abuses of power while in office. Nixon's successor, and Carter's Republican opponent in the 1976 presidential election, Gerald Ford, famously pardoned Nixon for any crimes he had committed in office.

The combination of Carter's humility and idealism amid three major US crises – and his surprise victory in the early Democratic primary state of Iowa – created the unique conditions for a relatively unknown Georgia governor to win the 1976 election.