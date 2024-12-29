Salah Says New Liverpool Contract Still 'Far Away'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Mohamed Salah said talks over a new Liverpool contract have not moved on significantly after starring once more in a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham on Sunday to help open up an eight-point lead.

The Egyptian scored once and set up two more goals to take his tally of goals in all competitions for the season to 20 plus 17 assists in 24 Premier League and appearances.

Salah, along with team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning they could discuss a free transfer with non-English clubs from January 1.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested an agreement is getting closer between the 32-year-old and the Reds, but Salah shot down those suggestions.

"We are far away from that," Salah told Sky Sports. "I don't want to put something in the media and people start saying stuff, but nothing really has moved on.

"Now I am focused on the team and hopefully we win the Premier League."

Arsenal and Chelsea have the chance to cut the gap on Liverpool in the coming days but a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title and only a second in 35 years is the leaders' to lose on current form.

"The only thing in my mind is that I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of it," added Salah.

"That is the only thing I have focused on. I will do my best to win the trophy.

We are in the right direction but there are other teams trying to catch up with us. We just need to stay humble and go again."

Arne Slot has won 23 of his 27 matches since taking on what seemed a daunting task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The Dutchman was questioned on whether Salah is currently the best player in the world and said it is hard to disagree based on his stats this season.

"If you look at his numbers, you can't argue that, but there are different players in different leagues that have a lot of quality," said Slot.

"But Mo is definitely up there at the moment. He could have scored more today, but I also liked his work rate for the team without the ball.

"He's in a very good place. Let's hope he can stay like this for a long time."