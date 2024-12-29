NATO Warns Russian Hybrid Attacks Could Cause 'Substantial' Casualties

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) is in a "boiling frog" situation with suspected Russian hybrid creeping up to a volume that would have been "utterly unacceptable" five years ago, according to NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Innovation, Hybrid, and James Appathurai.

He said there is a "real prospect" an unconventional attack by Russia against NATO - such as an act of sabotage or arson - will cause "substantial" casualties, Ukrinform reports, citing Sky News .

Appathurai said allies must be clearer among themselves and with Moscow about what level of grey zone hostilities could trigger an allied response, including the use of military force.

He said NATO's 32 member states were already in a "boiling frog" situation, with suspected Russian hybrid attacks across Europe, the United States and Canada creeping up to a volume that would have been "utterly unacceptable" five years ago.

There had been a particular rise in more "kinetic" acts - like cutting vital undersea cables, sabotage against buildings and the planting of incendiary devices inside aircraft cargo - since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"We can definitely count dozens. Up to 100 for sure. But then there's a lot of foiled plots," Appathurai said.

He said the increase in attacks was a response by the Kremlin to Western military support to Ukraine as well as a belief that the West is anti-Russia - something the official said was not true - and is trying to constrain Moscow from attacking its neighbors.